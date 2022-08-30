Colorado health department says vaccine rates dropped among school-aged kids

DENVER (KKTV) - Colorado health officials are urging parents to make sure their kids are up to date on all their shots after the state saw a drop in vaccine rates among students last school year.

In a news release Monday, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment said that fewer kids were vaccinated during the 2021-2022 school year than the prior 2020-2021 academic year.

From the news release:

“CDPHE collected de-identified immunization and exemption data from 1,338 kindergartens representing 68,253 students statewide, as well 1,940 K-12 schools representing 862,257 students. 86.7% of kindergarten and 91.8% of K-12 students were in compliance with school immunization rules, a decrease of 5.2% and 2.2% in compliance from 2020-2021 rates, respectively. CDPHE calculates the vaccine-specific fully immunized rates for each school and child care/preschool by adding the total number of children who were fully immunized for a particular vaccine, then dividing by the total number of children who were eligible for that vaccine.”

A map from the health department breaking down the rates per district can be viewed at the top of this page. To click on your specific district, view the map here.

Health officials say a simple series of shots can keep a number of diseases out of the classroom. It’s not just COVID; vaccines are available that protect children from 16 infectious diseases, including measles, whooping cough, mumps, polio, and varicella (chickenpox), CDPHE said.

“Staying up to date on routine vaccinations for preventable diseases is critical to the public health of Colorado,” said Dr. Eric France, the chief medical officer for CDPHE. “CDPHE is here to help families track their vaccines and make sure they’re up to date. Childhood and adolescent vaccines save lives, and all Coloradans have access to them regardless of if they have health insurance.”

The health department says that many kids may be eligible for free or low-cost vaccines. Information on free providers can be found here.

