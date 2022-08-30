7 sets of twins in a Colorado Springs NICU at once, setting a new record for the hospital

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The staff members at the NICU for Children’s Hospital Colorado in Colorado Springs have had their hands full!

A spokesperson for the hospital announced this week the doctors and nurses at the location have “been seeing double recently!” They helped care for seven sets of twins in the NICU at once, setting a record for the hospital when it comes to the number of twins in the unit at one time.

“You might say we’re #twinning,” Leila Roche the Senior Communications Specials for Children’s Hospital Colorado wrote.

The news was shared with the public on Monday of this week.

