$11.8 million worth of cocaine found in shipment of baby wipes, border patrol says

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street...
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street value.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:26 AM MDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (Gray News) – Authorities in Texas found more than 1,500 pounds of cocaine hidden in a shipment of baby wipes on Friday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the cocaine totaled more than $11.8 million in street value.

A CBP officer at the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge stopped a tractor-trailer carrying a shipment of baby wipes for secondary inspection. Drug-sniffing dogs then made the discovery of 1,935 packages of cocaine totaling 1,532 pounds.

CBP seized the drugs. The incident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Doherty High School, where one of the two threats Monday was targeting.
Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police say missing boys have been located
Lindsay Precast Inc. on Las Vegas Street in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs-based company found responsible for near-fatal incident involving cement mixer
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
Bystanders try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
88-year-old Colorado Springs woman says she played dead to survive quadruple-shooting in Wisconsin

Latest News

Dolphins have 'wingmen' to help them find mates, similar to humans, a new study said.
Dolphins have ‘wingmen’ to help court mates, study says
Governor Reeves to Jackson citizens: Do not drink the water
Jackson, Miss., loses water service amid flooding; state to distribute water
Earnhardt Jr. will enter the Window World 125 CARS Tour event at North Wilkesboro Speedway on...
Dale Earnhardt Jr. says upcoming race will bring back some great memories
Today, dozens gathered at the Cottonwood Center for the Arts to mourn the life of Jeremy “JJ”...
Remembering the father of 8 killed in a deadly shooting
The league told its clubs of the plan in a memo Tuesday.
Unvaccinated NBA players, staff must test weekly for COVID