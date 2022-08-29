Witnesses try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire

The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.
The crash scene at Brady and Payton on Aug. 29, 2022.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:47 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders sprung to action when a car caught fire after wrecking Monday morning.

Police say witnesses to the crash pulled the driver out before the car was engulfed by flames.

The driver crashed at Brady Road and Payton Circle just after 9:30 a.m., ending up several meters off the road.

“Upon arrival, officers located the car off the roadway in some brush with the car on fire,” police said.

The car fire spread to surrounding vegetation, but fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

Sadly, the driver did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. Police told 11 News the driver was older but have not otherwise identified him.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.

