Witnesses try to save driver’s life following crash, car fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bystanders sprung to action when a car caught fire after wrecking Monday morning.

Police say witnesses to the crash pulled the driver out before the car was engulfed by flames.

The driver crashed at Brady Road and Payton Circle just after 9:30 a.m., ending up several meters off the road.

“Upon arrival, officers located the car off the roadway in some brush with the car on fire,” police said.

The car fire spread to surrounding vegetation, but fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the blaze.

#ColoradoSpringsFire fire is out no further threat of spread. One patient transported to the hospital. CSPD on scene investigating. Road closures will be in effect for a while. CSPD is managing the scene now. pic.twitter.com/ZB8kNExW0i — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) August 29, 2022

Sadly, the driver did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital. Police told 11 News the driver was older but have not otherwise identified him.

It’s not clear what caused the driver to crash.

