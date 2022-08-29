Separate threats made at different Colorado Springs schools

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say two separate students have been arrested for threats at two separate schools.

The students went to Doherty High School in D-11 and Challenger Middle School in D-20.

Colorado Springs Police say Monday morning they received a call from a parent of a local high school students with concerns that their child had posted a video of them armed with a handgun with a drum magazine and their child had made threats towards students at Doherty High School.

Patrol Officers and the School Resource Officers Unit responded to the call. SRO officers contacted the reporting party and identified the juvenile that had posted the video and the threats.

As a precaution, Doherty High School was put in a “secure” status for an hour and half while the call was investigated.

Officers say they responded to an off-campus location and found the student who posted the message at a friend’s house who lived nearby.

Police say they found the firearm matching the depiction in the video. The student was arrested for various charges related to the posted threat and possession of the weapon.

During the incident, no students, or staff were injured, and the school assumed normal instruction for the rest of the day.

D-11 sent these two statements:

1st Statement sent earlier today to families, staff, and students:

Doherty High School was put on a secure status today due to a social media threat. Our school administrators, Colorado Springs Police Department, and School Resource Officer acted quickly to safely secure the school and identify the source of the post. Every threat, regardless of rumors, is thoroughly investigated and taken seriously. This is a good reminder to report anything you may see on social media that causes concern to school personnel or anonymously to the Safe2Tell hotline at 1-877-542-7233 or online at Safe2Tell.org Together we make a difference in the safety and security of our school environments.

2nd Statement Sent to Media:

Colorado Springs School District 11 was made aware of a potential threat to Doherty High School today through a social media post. School administrators and D11 security responded promptly and placed Doherty on a brief secure status. D11 is thankful for the quick response and collaboration of the Colorado Springs Police Department and school resource officer who worked to investigate the situation, further keeping students and staff safe and allowing students to learn uninterrupted. It is with appreciation and gratitude that we thank our police and first responders, who work diligently to help provide a safe learning environment for all D11 students, staff, and families.

Separately, a student at Challenger Middle School was arrested.

Colorado Springs Police say Monday morning the Colorado Springs Police Department SRO Unit received a notification of a social media post depicting a student at Challenger Middle School making threats toward the school.

The post shows the student armed with long guns with the question “Shoot up school?”

Other students were aware of the post, recognized the student, and reported it to administration.

The suspect student was pulled from campus while the SRO responded to conduct the investigation. The student was arrested for interference with staff, faculty, or students of educational institutions. Police say the weapons were determined to be replicas and there was no danger to the school campus.

D-20 sent parents this statement:

Dear Challenger Middle School Families,

This morning students arrived at school and reported seeing threats made against our school on social media. Our school administration, in conjunction with Academy District 20 Security, immediately began investigating and conducted a thorough threat assessment. Additionally, the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted its own investigation.

We are pleased to report due to the swift action of our students, staff, security and CSPD, the situation has been remedied and there is no threat to our campus, students and staff. It is business as usual at CMS.

Today’s events serve as a reminder of the importance of “if you see something, say something.” We will continue speaking with our students about reporting events like this to a trusted adult, as well as using Safe2Tell. We encourage our families to also speak to your student(s) about continuing to speak up. The safety of each of our students and staff is paramount. I would like to compliment our students for speaking up and seeking a trusted adult. Thank you for your support and cooperation.

If you would anonymously like to report a tip go to Safe2Tell or call at 1-877-542-7233.

