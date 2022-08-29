‘Remembrance Fundraiser’ held Sunday to help family of fallen El Paso County deputy

Deputy Peery is survived by his wife and two young children.(KKTV)
By Natalie Devereaux and Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 7:37 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three weeks after an El Paso County deputy was killed in the line of duty, the community he served is continuing to come together in his honor.

Turnout was huge Sunday at a fundraiser for Deputy Andrew Peery’s family, jointly hosted by local businesses JAKs Brewing Company and Purple Toad Social Tap and Grill.

“We are part of this community, especially when it comes to our officers because these guys are our neighbors and our friends, and it’s big deal to be able to support the community,” said JAKs owner Ken Trousdale.

Along with JAKs and Purple Toad, the remembrance fundraiser included live bands and food trucks. Every dollar spent on drinks and a portion of sales from vendors

Trousdale and other organizers told 11 News they were thrilled with the crowd, which was booming despite some stormy weather. Every dollar spent on drinks as well as a portion of sales from vendors went directly to the Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, the only verified fund set up for Peery’s family.

“It’s given back to the family in order to take care of the wife and kids,” Trousdale said.

Trousdale told 11 News his business has a special connection with local law enforcement.

“We have a large a group of folks that’s are sheriff’s department that actually come here on a regular basis,” he said.

At Sunday’s event, JAKs had a memorial table set up for Peery. Underneath that table is a list of all of the fallen officers in the community.

Trousdale said it’s difficult seeing that list growing longer.

If you didn’t make it to Sunday’s fundraiser and you are wanting to help the Peery family, donations can be made through any Chase Bank under the aforementioned Hugh A. Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund, with “Andrew Peery” on the memo line.

