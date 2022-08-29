New Colorado College president first woman of color to hold position

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For only the 14th time in 150 years, a new president has taken the reins at Colorado College.

L. Song Richardson took over as the college’s president last summer, but the move became official Monday with an inauguration ceremony.

Richardson previously served as the dean and chancellor’s professor of law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law and was educated at both Harvard and Yale Law School. She is the college’s first woman of color to serve as president.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.