New Colorado College president first woman of color to hold position

L. Song Richardson
L. Song Richardson(Colorado College)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 12:37 PM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - For only the 14th time in 150 years, a new president has taken the reins at Colorado College.

L. Song Richardson took over as the college’s president last summer, but the move became official Monday with an inauguration ceremony.

Richardson previously served as the dean and chancellor’s professor of law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law and was educated at both Harvard and Yale Law School. She is the college’s first woman of color to serve as president.

The college streamed the inauguration on its Facebook. It can be viewed here.

More about Richardson can be found here.

