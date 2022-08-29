Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys

From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug. 28, 2022.(CSPD)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:22 AM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids.

Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.

Photos of both boys can be seen at the top of this page.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado Springs Police Department right away at 719-444-7000.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous police officers responded to the Aug. 27, 2022, shooting.
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in I-25 crash in north Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
8th street crash
Deadly crash involving pedestrian
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

Latest News

11 Call For Action lead investigator Katie Pelton.
Voice of the consumer: What were the top consumer complaints of 2021?
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
88-year-old Colorado Springs woman says she played dead to survive quadruple-shooting in Wisconsin
Toasty Sunday ahead
Warm week with dry time!
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo giraffe
WATCH: Cheyenne Mountain Zoo begins new giraffe program!