Big-time west coast heatwave to kick off September

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Last week... snow on Pikes Peak. This week a return to Summer! We’re kicking off the month of September on a hot note! Not only in Colorado but across much of the West Coast as a large dome of high pressure takes shape later this week. You may have seen the internet meme about the twelve seasons of Colorado weather... right now it seems like we’re past the “False Fall” phase as “Second Summer” is set to arrive.

Now, for folks living in Southern Colorado, we will be missed by the worst of this heat wave. The core of the heat is most likely going to set up shop over California, Nevada, and Utah. Not a fun forecast looking to setup across The Golden State this week...

⚠️ Significant warming trend ahead! 🌡️ Widespread triple digit heat is forecast to return to the Central Valley by mid-week and continue through the Labor Day weekend. People should be prepared for an extended period of high heat risk.🥵 #CAwx pic.twitter.com/XAL1Lte6LG — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) August 29, 2022

Colorado will be on the eastern side of the high-pressure core, keeping us warm, but nothing too crazy hot. There won’t be much budge in this ridge, so expect the heat to linger most of the week... We may get a bit of relief around Wednesday as a weak system will pass through the area, increasing storm chances of bit. We’ll warm up again Thursday and Friday, with the heat lasting into the weekend.

Southern Colorado is familiar with early-September heat -- especially in the last 5 years. We still have plenty of daylight to work with this time of year, but as the days get shorter and shorter throughout the month, heat like this becomes more and more unlikely. While this week is shaping up to be a hot one... we’ll be nowhere near the type of September heat from 2020 and 2021. Check out some of the numbers from the past couple of years in Colorado Springs and Pueblo... ⬇️⬇️

We have a lot of late-summer outdoor events this week and into the weekend. Expect the warmth to stick around for the State Fair in Pueblo this weekend; keep hydrated and have the sunscreen with ya.

For Labor Day weekend and the lift-off in Colorado Springs, we’ll see cool comfortable mornings without much wind... this should make for a great event and turnout Saturday through Monday.

