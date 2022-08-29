3 people dead in hotel shooting, including suspect; 2 Phoenix police officers hurt

Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.
Two Phoenix police officers have been injured during a shooting in north Phoenix.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:16 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) - Two Phoenix police officers are injured and two people as well as a possible suspect were killed during a shooting in north Phoenix.

Phoenix police said the shooting happened after the officers responded to reports of a shooting at the Days Inn around 8:45 p.m., just west of Interstate 17. When they arrived, officers were shot at by an unidentified suspect, who was later found dead, according to Phoenix Police Chief Jeri Williams.

Two people died at the scene, and an unknown number of other people were taken to a hospital, Arizona’s Family reported. Both injured officers are in stable condition at the hospital, Phoenix police said.

“Once again, this is another example of gun violence in our community,” Williams said. “How many more officers have to be shot? How many more community members have to be killed before those in our community take a stand? This is not a Phoenix police issue, this is a community issue. If not now, when?”

No suspect has been identified yet, and what led up to the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Numerous police officers responded to the Aug. 27, 2022, shooting.
Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store
generic crash
Wrong-way driver killed in I-25 crash in north Colorado Springs
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Missing Colorado Springs children found safe
8th street crash
Deadly crash involving pedestrian
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber

Latest News

From left: Dariyon Redden, Devon Redden, last seen in the 1100 block of Montrose Avenue on Aug....
Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys
Air France planes are parked on the tarmac at Paris Charles de Gaulle airport, in Roissy, near...
2 Air France pilots suspended after fighting in cockpit
Wildflowers frame a view of the Artemis I Space Launch System (SLS) and Orion spacecraft on...
LIVE: Fuel leaks threaten to delay launch of new NASA moon rocket
Carrie Barnhill, 88, is recovering in the hospital from multiple gunshot wounds to her feet and...
88-year-old Colorado Springs woman says she played dead to survive quadruple-shooting in Wisconsin