Wrong-way driver killed in I-25 crash in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A wrong-way driver was killed early Sunday morning after crashing head-on into two vehicles on I-25.

Police were first alerted just before 1:50 a.m. that a car had exited Briargate Parkway and started heading southbound on the interstate in the northbound lanes.

“Within moments of receiving this call, officers were notified of a head-on crash at Woodmen Road and Interstate 25. It was discovered the wrong-way driver collided with two vehicles that had been traveling northbound,” a lieutenant wrote on the CSPD blotter.

The wrong-way driver died on impact and was deceased when officers reached the crash. The people in the other vehicles were injured but are expected to survive.

Northbound I-25 was closed for more than five hours at Woodmen. The interstate reopened at 7:30 a.m.

The deceased driver has not been identified. The crash remains under investigation; CSPD has not said if drugs or alcohol are suspected.

