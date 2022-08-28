RV fire quickly extinguished at Pikes Peak International Raceway

(MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:35 AM MDT
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A camper fire was quickly extinguished at the Pikes Peak International Raceway late Sunday morning.

Firefighters with Hanover and Fountain responded to the racetrack just after 11 a.m. on reports of a vehicle on fire in the parking lot. Crews found an RV engulfed in flames and quickly got to work.

A spokesperson with the Hanover Fire Department tells 11 News crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to grass.

At the time of this writing, it’s unclear if anyone was in the vehicle at the time. 11 News has placed calls to officials for more information. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

