Man shot multiple times at Colorado Springs convenience store

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man was shot several times outside an east Colorado Springs gas station Saturday night.

Patrol officers were in the area of Airport Road and Powers just before 10:30 p.m. when they heard multiple gunshots going off nearby. Moments later, 911 calls began coming in about a shooting at a Loaf n’ Jug in the 5300 block of Airport.

“Upon arrival officers located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers performed immediate medical intervention to the victim until paramedics arrived,” police said.

Police cars and crime tape can be seen outside the Loaf n' Jug just west of Powers. The area is near the Colorado Springs Airport. The victim is expected to survive. Police have not said if the shooting occurred inside or outside the store. (KKTV)

The man’s injuries were described as life-threatening, but thanks to the officers’ and paramedics’ life-saving efforts, the victim is expected to survive.

Detectives are still working to get suspect information. Anyone with knowledge that could help in the case is urged to call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000 or Crime Stoppers at 7190634-STOP. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.