Colorado Department of Transportation: 66% of caregivers incorrectly using car seats

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - New data from the Colorado Department of Transportation shows 66% of caregivers are incorrectly using children’s car seats. This is 6% higher than the national average.

Colorado leads the nation in the number of car seats checks, with over 13,000 done in the last four years. Although, this is good news, CDOT says they’re worried about the common mistakes they are seeing.

“As any parent knows it can be really complicated to install a car seat- that’s why you need help and there’s no harm in asking for help,” Sam Cole, Traffic Safety Manager CDOT.

There are over 100 technicians that will inspect your child’s car seat for free. Most often, CDOT says they see car seats that are expired, the straps are too loose or it is not anchored down correctly.

Another common error the Department sees is children being moved out of a car seat and to a seat belt too soon.

CDOT wants to remind everyone to take extra care in the colder months, re-adjusting the car seat straps to fit over your child’s heavy clothing.

Along with the release of this new data, CDOT will also be posting a new series of video to show what can happen if a child is not properly buckled in a crash.

