CDOT announces express lane closure between Castle Rock and Larkspur until Sept. 1

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up for anyone traveling between the Springs and Denver this week!

Starting Sunday night and lasting until the start of the Thursday morning commute, the southbound I-25 express lane will be closed from exit 181 (Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock) to mile marker 170 (Larkspur).

CDOT says the reason for the closure is so road crews can finish installing a concrete apron, which will help with water drainage.

“The Express Lane will be CLOSED and motorists may not enter the lane via the skip or double white lines as crews will be actively working in the median and Express Lane. There is no detour for this work. Motorists should stay the course of I-25 and follow posted speeds and signage,” CDOT wrote in a news release Sunday.

The closure starts at 8 p.m. Sunday and ends at 6 a.m. Thursday. Between those times, CDOT says drivers should expect some delays and plan accordingly.

