Deadly crash involving pedestrian

8th street crash
8th street crash(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:34 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.

They say just before 5:30 Friday night they were notified of an injury traffic crash at the intersection of 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road in southwest Colorado Springs.

Police say the information they received indicated the crash involved two vehicles and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital where they died from their injuries.

Neither of the drivers involved were injured.

The Colorado Springs Police Department Major Crash Team responded to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

As of 9:30 Friday night the intersection of of 8th Street and Lower Gold Camp Road while investigators processed the scene. Road closures are expected to last several hours.

