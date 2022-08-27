Colorado Springs Police looking for missing children
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds.
They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard in northwest Colorado Springs.
Carleigh Moore described as a 12 years old white female, 5′7 heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying a tan backpack.
Madalene Frank described as a 12 years old white female , 5′7 heavy build last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and gray pants..
If you have any information call police.
