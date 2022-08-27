Colorado Springs Police looking for missing children

Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser
Colorado Springs Police Department cruiser(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds.

They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard in northwest Colorado Springs.

Carleigh Moore described as a 12 years old white female, 5′7 heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying a tan backpack.

Madalene Frank described as a 12 years old white female , 5′7 heavy build last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and gray pants..

If you have any information call police.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

21-year-old killed in collision with Mack Truck in El Paso County
Spirit Halloween in the 600 block of North Academy Boulevard.
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Autopsy report reveals horrific new information on murder of teen at Colorado Springs Walgreens
A 21-year-old Loranger man was killed Saturday (July 23) in a Lake Pontchartrain boating...
88-year-old Colorado Springs woman injured in quadruple-shooting in Wisconsin
Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds

Latest News

Teller County using Peak Alerts
Emergency notification service update for Southern Colorado county
8th street crash
Deadly crash involving pedestrian
Great Weekend
Dry & Warm Weekend
Great Weekend
Great Weekend