Colorado Springs Police looking for missing children

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for two missing 12-year-olds.

They say the two were last seen 1325 Vindicator Drive near Rockrimmon Boulevard in northwest Colorado Springs.

Carleigh Moore described as a 12 years old white female, 5′7 heavy build, last seen wearing khaki pants and carrying a tan backpack.

Madalene Frank described as a 12 years old white female , 5′7 heavy build last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and gray pants..

If you have any information call police.

