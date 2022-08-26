Police: 3-year-old shoots himself after getting gun from unlocked case

A toddler shot himself while playing with gun, police say. (SOURCE: WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Tuberville and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:27 PM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB/Gray News) - A toddler in Florida shot and killed himself while playing with a gun he was able to get his hands on, according to police.

The Gainesville Police Department said the 3-year-old child grabbed a gun from an unlocked gun case inside a home in the Lamplighter Mobile Home Community on Wednesday.

WCJB reports the gun went off at around 6 p.m. and hit the child.

Police said two other juveniles witnessed the shooting.

The toddler was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Detectives are investigating the incident. Authorities gave no immediate word if any charges would be filed.

Copyright 2022 WCJB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Autopsy report reveals horrific new information on murder of teen at Colorado Springs Walgreens
From top left, going clockwise: Amy Pearson, Amanda Tipling, Kyle Winsea, Aaron Burg, Michael...
8 arrested as Teller County officials announce its biggest seizure of fentanyl to date
21-year-old killed in collision with Mack Truck in El Paso County
Spirit Halloween in the 600 block of North Academy Boulevard.
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store
Blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir
Blue-green algae found in Colorado Springs reservoir

Latest News

Russian bombs have killed at least 25 people, including 2 children at a Ukrainian train station...
Train station bombing grows deadlier; Ukrainian nuclear plant crisis averted
Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle Jonah Williams (92) attempts to hold back Rams defensive...
VIDEO: Brawl breaks out between Bengals, Rams during practice
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden rallies for Democrats, slams ‘semi-fascism’ in GOP
California plans to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state to be powered...
California moves toward phasing out gas-fueled vehicles
Relatives say a couple from Virginia was killed in a head-on crash while visiting Hawaii.
Loved ones remember ‘amazing’ couple killed in head-on crash while visiting Hawaii