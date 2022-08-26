PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The 150th Colorado State Fair kicks off Friday in Pueblo!

11 News spoke with State Fair officials, who say this year has a lot of the classic traditions that Coloradans love, but will also have some new attractions, like the new grand entrance on Prairie Avenue. The State Fair even brought back some old fan favorites, like the 150-ton sand sculpture.

“It means a lot to Pueblo. The fair has been here all 150 years and it is a huge point of pride for the community that it is here and it remains here. People come out, they support the fair in Pueblo. We do get people from all over the state, but Pueblo comes out strong.” said general manager Scott Stoller.

State Fair officials say this year will look a lot like it did pre-pandemic in 2019, as there are no restrictions.

“The nice thing about the fair, even for folks that are still a little cautious, is majority of our activities are outdoors so it’s also nice to know we’re in a place like that where you can come find distance,” said Stoller.

The fair brings in about 450,000 to half a million people every year.

The Colorado State Fair opens at 11 a.m. Friday and lasts through Labor Day on September 5th.

TICKET PRICES:

Adult Gate Admission (ages 13 & older) – $14

Kids (ages 5-12) – $7

Children 4 & under are FREE (when accompanied by an adult)

FAIR HOURS:

Monday-Thursday: 3 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Friday-Sunday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Labor Day: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.