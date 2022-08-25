Several hurt after bus, other vehicles collide in Denver area

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were hurt after an RTD bus and multiple other vehicles collided in Arapahoe County Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Parker Road just south of East Orchard, a major intersection and along one of the routes to the Denver International Airport.

#ALERT @ArapahoeSO deputies are at the scene of a major accident at S. Parker Rd. just south of E. Orchard Rd. involving an RTD bus and multiple vehicles. All lanes of N/B Parker Rd. are closed. Serious injuries. Use alternate route. @CSP_News is investigating. pic.twitter.com/gLbv3YvYAz — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) August 25, 2022

The sheriff’s office said it was unclear whether any of the injured were on the bus. It did not elaborate on the exact number of vehicles involved or people hurt.

