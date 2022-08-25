Several hurt after bus, other vehicles collide in Denver area

The crash scene on Parker Road near Orchard Road.
The crash scene on Parker Road near Orchard Road.(CBS Denver)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:27 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Several people were hurt after an RTD bus and multiple other vehicles collided in Arapahoe County Thursday morning.

The crash happened before 7 a.m. on Parker Road just south of East Orchard, a major intersection and along one of the routes to the Denver International Airport.

The sheriff’s office said it was unclear whether any of the injured were on the bus. It did not elaborate on the exact number of vehicles involved or people hurt.

