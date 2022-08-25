Plans in place to keep funding improvement projects, even after Pueblo County power plant closure

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Leaders in Pueblo County announced Wednesday they’ve reached a historic settlement that will solidify the state as a leader in the effort to fight climate change.

With the closure of the Comanche 3 power plant on the horizon -- the very last coal plant in the state of Colorado -- the county stood to lose the millions per year the plant pays in property taxes. But thanks to an agreement with Xcel Energy, the company will keep making payments for a decade after the 2031 closure.

Xcel pays $30 million a year in property taxes, money that funds 70 percent of a program approved by voters in 2016 for road projects and other improvements.

“Most people don’t realize that Public Service of Colorado or Xcel Energy is, I think, the largest property taxpayer in Colorado,” said Pueblo County Commissioner Gilbert Ortiz.

Also part of the agreement: Xcel and other companies will have those payments reduced if they build new clean energy plants in Pueblo County.

“The settlement before us provides community assistance payments to replace the taxes paid by Xcel Energy for 10 years following the January 2031 closure, but provides Xcel and others an incentive to build replacement clean energy generation with him Pueblo, because there is a reduction to those payments if new clean energy plants are built within Pueblo County,” Ortiz said.

“This is a historic settlement that places Colorado as a leader in the effort to save our planet in climate change.”

The move is expected to reduce emissions by 80 percent.

