Part of major Colorado Springs intersection closed for Thursday morning commute due to crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a major Colorado Springs intersection is closed for the Thursday morning commute due to a crash.

Colorado Springs police told 11 News two cars were involved in a T-bone collision on Powers and Barnes around 4 a.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes of Powers remains closed.

Police say one person ran from the scene. One person was treated at the scene for injuries. We will update this article as we learn more.

All NB lanes of Powers Bl are closed just south of Barnes Rd due to a traffic accident. Seek alternate routes until further notice. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 25, 2022

