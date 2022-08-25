Part of major Colorado Springs intersection closed for Thursday morning commute due to crash
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Part of a major Colorado Springs intersection is closed for the Thursday morning commute due to a crash.
Colorado Springs police told 11 News two cars were involved in a T-bone collision on Powers and Barnes around 4 a.m. Thursday. The northbound lanes of Powers remains closed.
Police say one person ran from the scene. One person was treated at the scene for injuries. We will update this article as we learn more.
