George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:36 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Autopsy report reveals horrific new information on murder of teen at Colorado Springs Walgreens
From top left, going clockwise: Amy Pearson, Amanda Tipling, Kyle Winsea, Aaron Burg, Michael...
8 arrested as Teller County officials announce its biggest seizure of fentanyl to date
Blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir
Blue-green algae found in Colorado Springs reservoir
Monsoon1
Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?
Spirit Halloween in the 600 block of North Academy Boulevard.
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store

Latest News

21-year-old killed in collision with Mack Truck in El Paso County
Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
61-year-old mail carrier attacked by dogs dies from injuries in hospital
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
8.25.22
Continued warm and mainly dry