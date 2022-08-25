Free yoga classes to help improve mental health available for military communities in southern Colorado

By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:36 AM MDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Free yoga classes to help improve mental health are available for military communities in southern Colorado.

11 News spoke with Comeback Yoga, a Denver based non-profit providing free, trauma-informed yoga to veterans, active duty military and their support networks. Comeback Yoga offers 40+ classes per week at military bases and offices in Colorado, Utah and Hawaii.

“We’re really working to down-regulate that nervous system, so bringing people who are constantly residing in flight, fight, freeze... trying to get them to shift down to rest, digest and rational thought,” said executive director Kelly Wulf.

Comeback Yoga’s classes are taught by instructors trained in military culture, PTS, Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), Military Sexual Trauma (MST), trauma-informed yoga, accessible yoga, and more. Many instructors are veterans themselves.

“When they come out of the military, they lose their community. They lose a lot of their friends. They are maybe moving or whatever it is,” said Wulf. “To take that time to learn how to take a deep breath. The breath is more important than being able to touch your toes.”

During the pandemic, the need for Comeback Yoga’s services skyrocketed, as requests for classes increased by 20%.

“This breath work has taught them how to take the time to make a rational thought, instead of making a decision that they cannot take back,” said Wulf.

The free classes are offered in-person at the VA Colorado Springs, on Fillmore and Centennial, and Fort Carson, and even online via zoom or YouTube. Classes are not at yoga studios, but rather military-centric locations like bases, VA clinics, VFW posts and more.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Autopsy report reveals horrific new information on murder of teen at Colorado Springs Walgreens
From top left, going clockwise: Amy Pearson, Amanda Tipling, Kyle Winsea, Aaron Burg, Michael...
8 arrested as Teller County officials announce its biggest seizure of fentanyl to date
Blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir
Blue-green algae found in Colorado Springs reservoir
Monsoon1
Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?
Spirit Halloween in the 600 block of North Academy Boulevard.
Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store

Latest News

Free yoga classes to help improve mental health available for military communities in southern...
Free yoga classes to help improve mental health available for military communities in southern Colorado
The crash scene on Parker Road near Orchard Road.
Several hurt after bus, other vehicles collide in Denver area
21-year-old killed in collision with Mack Truck in El Paso County
8.25.22
Continued warm and mainly dry