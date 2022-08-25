Beware -- new phone scam in Pueblo County is making the rounds

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A new scam is making the rounds in Pueblo County -- and it’s a convincing one.

Crooks have been calling people up, identifying themselves as deputies with the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office, and claiming that the person on the other end owes the sheriff’s office money. Adding to the illusion, the number caller ID matches the real sheriff’s office number.

Do not be fooled: The sheriff’s office says this is 100 percent fake.

“We DO NOT make such calls and DO NOT process payments for citations by phone,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office advises citizens to never give any personal or financial information over the phone. If you get a call from the sheriff’s office number and it doesn’t feel right, hang up and call them back to verify if it was a legitimate call.

