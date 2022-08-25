88-year-old Colorado Springs woman injured in quadruple-shooting in Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (KKTV) - An 88-year-old Colorado Springs woman was among the injured in a quadruple-shooting in Milwaukee Wednesday night.

All of the victims were senior citizens, according to police. An 82-year-old woman died at the scene, while the Springs woman, an 85-year-old Milwaukee man and a 65-year-old Milwaukee man were hospitalized and are expected to survive.

While officers were on the shooting scene, a fire ignited at a home down the street. Citing police, CBS Milwaukee is reporting the house is associated with the suspected gunman, who at one point was thought to be inside. The suspect remains at large as of Thursday morning.

The relationship between the victims is still unclear.

