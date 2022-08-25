21-year-old killed in collision with Mack Truck in El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A 21-year-old woman was killed after crashing into a Mack Truck while trying to pass traffic on the highway.

The deadly collision was reported early Wednesday afternoon in eastern El Paso County.

State Patrol says the victim was traveling on eastbound Highway 94 near New Log Road in a 2010 Chevy Colorado pickup.

“It was reported be aggressively passing prior to the collision and then attempted to pass a non-contact vehicle,” State Patrol wrote in a news release on the incident.

While passing that last car, troopers say the woman drove into the westbound lanes, into the path of the semi. The vehicles collided. The force of impact caused fuel to leak out of one of the vehicles, and Hazmat was called to the scene along with medical responders.

Troopers say the woman died at the scene. The trucker was hospitalized for minor injuries. No one involved has been identified at the time of this writing.

