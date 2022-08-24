Woman arrested after threatening employees at Colorado Springs Halloween store

Spirit Halloween in the 600 block of North Academy Boulevard.
Spirit Halloween in the 600 block of North Academy Boulevard.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 12:07 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It was a scary scene for all the wrong reasons at a Colorado Springs Halloween store Tuesday.

Employees at the Spirit Halloween next to the Citadel Mall say a woman started attacking employees while shoplifting items from the store.

“The female suspect was assaulting employees with metal hangers, she dumped alcohol on employees, hit them with a half-full liquor bottle, threatened to shoot employees, and stated another male accomplice was in the parking lot with a gun. All while another male suspect stood near the front doors,” a lieutenant wrote on the Colorado Springs Police Department blotter.

The woman was still on scene when officers arrived, and despite her combative behavior inside the store was taken into custody without incident, police said. The man she was with had left the scene.

Police say the suspect admitted to drinking and taking drugs before the incident.

