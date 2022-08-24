WATCH: Officials discuss ballot question to fund Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority projects

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Officials are discussing the campaign to extend a local sales tax to fund road projects for the next decade.

Voters will decide in November whether to approve a 10-years sale tax extension that funds Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority road projects. The sales tax was first approved nearly 20 years ago and extended for the first time in 2014. The ballot question says it will only extend the existing tax, not increase it.

If approved the sales tax will fund major road projects between 2025 and 2034.

Watch a news conference on the ballot question above.

