House fire caused damage to neighboring home in Fountain Tuesday night

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A house fire caused damage to a neighboring home in Fountain.

Fountain firefighters responded 7000 blk of Medicine Bow Ave. around 8 p.m. Tuesday to a structure fire. Officials say the fire started at the back of the home and spread through the attic, making the home unlivable.

Officials say the fire caused damage to the home next to it, but that home is livable.

“Winds always make it more difficult to control a fire. Thankfully, it was a calm evening so the department was able to get this fire under control in a very quick amount of time,” said City of Fountain Public Information Officer Lisa Schneider.

There were no injuries reported, although officials on scene did not know if anyone was inside or how many people will be displaced. The home may have been recently vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but firefighters have ruled it accidental. We will update this article as we learn more.

