Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart among celebrities accused of violating drought rules

Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las...
Kourtney Kardashian, left, and Travis Barker appear at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in Las Vegas on April 3. Kardashian is one of the celebrities accused of using too much water during a drought in California.(Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:14 AM MDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) - In California, authorities are cracking down on A-list celebrities in the Los Angeles area who have not been doing their part to conserve water.

It comes as the state continues to experience severe drought conditions.

Celebrities living in multimillion-dollar mansions in Calabasas, California, including Kourtney Kardashian, Kevin Hart and Sylvester Stallone, have all been accused of using too much water.

Officials said anyone who exceeds 150% of their water budget for at least two months pays a penalty, but the penalties reportedly do not work for those who have lots of cash to spare.

Now, officials are working to have flow restriction devices installed. They remove the functionality of irrigation systems leading to frustratingly slow-dripping showers, ultimately forcing people to conserve water.

They said there is no other way to get past users who have the means to pay those enormous water bills and the fines.

The water district says about 70% of all residential water is used outdoors. They are advising people to remove their lawns and install drought-tolerant landscaping.

