Colorado doctor has tips for parents after seeing more kids with fear of school violence following Uvalde shooting

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado doctor has tips for parents after seeing more kids with a fear of school violence happening in their school, following the Uvalde shooting.

11 News spoke with the Children’s Hospital Colorado, which has seen an increase in recent years in kids with worries about school violence.

“This is not necessarily, unfortunately new. This is something that’s been quite stressful for kids for awhile, but I think especially with Uvalde happening at the end of the last school year, coming back might be particularly challenging for some kids who have those worries,” said Dr. Sarah Kennedy, licensed clinical psychologist at Children’s.

Here are some tips for parents on how to help your child’s fear:

- Validate their feelings first . Children’s says often times parents tend to immediately reassure the child their fears won’t happen.

“Sometimes bad outcomes do happen and sometimes children can sort of become dependent on that reassurance,” said Kennedy. “We want kids to learn how to think through these scary situations themselves and to be more independent in the way that their coping.”

- Come up with evidence that their fear may not be realistic.

- Help your child think through their plan, and learn their school’s plan, if an emergency were to happen.

