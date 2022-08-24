Colorado doctor has tips for parents after seeing more kids with fear of school violence following Uvalde shooting

School desks in a classroom.
School desks in a classroom.(Source: Pixabay via MGN)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:47 AM MDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado doctor has tips for parents after seeing more kids with a fear of school violence happening in their school, following the Uvalde shooting.

11 News spoke with the Children’s Hospital Colorado, which has seen an increase in recent years in kids with worries about school violence.

“This is not necessarily, unfortunately new. This is something that’s been quite stressful for kids for awhile, but I think especially with Uvalde happening at the end of the last school year, coming back might be particularly challenging for some kids who have those worries,” said Dr. Sarah Kennedy, licensed clinical psychologist at Children’s.

Here are some tips for parents on how to help your child’s fear:

- Validate their feelings first. Children’s says often times parents tend to immediately reassure the child their fears won’t happen.

“Sometimes bad outcomes do happen and sometimes children can sort of become dependent on that reassurance,” said Kennedy. “We want kids to learn how to think through these scary situations themselves and to be more independent in the way that their coping.”

- Come up with evidence that their fear may not be realistic.

- Help your child think through their plan, and learn their school’s plan, if an emergency were to happen.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Murray/Platte crash 8/23/2022
Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash
Blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir
Blue-green algae found in Colorado Springs Reservoir
A state trooper examining the motorcycle, which overturned after hitting the back of the...
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
The tracks in Dinosaur Valley State Park are expected to be covered up again with river water...
Drought conditions uncover 113-million-year-old dinosaur tracks
Monsoon1
Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?

Latest News

Monsoon1
Monsoon ... Pikes Peak snow ... Does any of this affect our winter?
Shooting at Havana Grill in Colorado Springs 8/19/2022
Suspect arrested in deadly Colorado Springs shooting
A drawing of Riley Whitelaw left at a memorial in front of the Walgreens at Centennial and...
Autopsy report reveals horrific new information on murder of teen at Colorado Springs Walgreens
Fountain house fire 8/23/2022
House fire caused damage to neighboring home in Fountain Tuesday night