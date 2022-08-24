Autopsy report reveals horrific new information on murder of teen at Colorado Springs Walgreens

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An autopsy report reveals horrifying new details surrounding the murder of a teenager in her place of employment earlier this year.

Riley Whitelaw, just 17, was found dead in the break room at the Walgreens off Centennial and Vindicator on the evening of June 11. The man accused in her murder allegedly showed a pattern of romantic advances and other inappropriate behavior towards Riley, and store managers said she had first expressed uneasiness with his behavior for roughly a year before his death. She would eventually ask to be moved to another shift to avoid him.

Surveillance video shortly before the murder showed suspect Joshua Johnson, 28, piling storage bins in front of the camera until the view was blocked, and coworkers described finding paper taped over the windows in the break room and a “restroom closed” sign posted nearby, as though to keep people away.

WARNING: THE BELOW DETAILS ARE GRAPHIC AND MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME READERS.

The 19-page autopsy report released Tuesday revealed Riley was stabbed 42 times, leaving wounds on her chest, face, chin, hands, arms, and most fatally, her neck. She also suffered injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma.

Some of the injuries showed she tried to defend herself, the report said.

Johnson was found the next day walking along I-25 near Walsenburg, covered in cuts and bruises. A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol said he claimed to have been attacked at the Walgreens, but when troopers contacted the Colorado Springs Police Department, they learned he was actually the suspect in the incident.

Johnson is charged with first-degree murder and continues to be held without bond at the El Paso County jail. He is scheduled to next appear in court on Sept. 16 for a preliminary hearing.

The Walgreens remains closed.

