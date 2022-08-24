8 arrested as Teller County officials announce its biggest seizure of fentanyl to date

FLORISSANT, Colo. (KKTV) - Eight people in Teller County are facing a litany of charges after police seized copious amount fentanyl, meth and other drugs from three homes in Florissant.

The sheriff’s office says the bust is the biggest seizure of fentanyl they’ve seen in Teller County so far.

“I believe the total street value of the drugs was somewhere around $30,000,” said Teller County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Wes Walter of the entire amount of drugs recovered.

According to the sheriff’s office, its narcotics team developed information about three addresses in the Florissant area: 76 Highland Meadows Drive, 201 Forest Glen Trail and 562 Elkhorn Road. At some point in the investigation, detectives found evidence that the houses could be linked.

“Investigators identified that the three properties were potentially working together to illegally distribute the narcotics and to steal vehicles,” a news release from the sheriff’s office said.

The first warrant was executed on Aug. 16 at the Highland Meadows address, followed by another warrant execution two days later at the Elkhorn Road house.

“During that search, detectives, narcotics detectives, uncovered approximately 167 fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, tramadol, oxycodone, and a whole host of prescription drugs, as well as a stolen trailer on that property,” Walter said.

“Additionally in the first address, I believe it was about 20 pounds of processed black market marijuana was packaged for distribution, in the second address another 9 and a half pounds of packages marijuana was also uncovered.”

Along with recovering drugs, the sheriff’s office said its deputies found two stolen motorcycles, a stolen truck, and illegally modified firearms with ammunition.

The following people were arrested in the bust. Not all are directly facing drug charges:

John Matthew Oleary, arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, theft of $20,000-$100,000, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of a defaced firearm, and two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft.

Sean Hunter, arrested for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and for an existing El Paso County warrant.

Michael Wright, arrested for possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, for possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute, and for an existing Teller County warrant.

Kyle Winsea, arrested for failing to comply with a domestic violence warrant from El Paso County.

Aaron Burg, arrested for warrants from El Paso County and Alaska.

Sean Alan Ragan-Levesque, arrested for aggravated motor vehicle theft, first degree criminal trespass, and theft of $300 - $700.

Amy Jean Pearson, arrested for a warrant from El Paso County.

Amanda Smith Tipling, arrested for domestic violence, harassment, and third degree assault.

The sheriff’s office says a ninth person was detained for failing to register as a sex offender.

