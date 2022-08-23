Woman charged after trash, human feces found throughout home with 3 children, police say

A woman has been charged after officers found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces. (Source: WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:57 AM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV/Gray News) – A woman has been charged after officers said they found three dirty children in her home that was littered with trash, spoiled food and human feces.

According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to the home on Aug. 5 for a well-being check, where they found a 1-year-old and a 13-year-old in the home with no supervision.

In the home, officers said there was “massive clutter of garbage and decaying food throughout the house, human fecal matter on the floors, and hundreds of flies throughout the house and kitchen.”

Both children were “extremely dirty,” and officers said the 1-year-old had on a diaper that was “so soiled it appeared to have not been changed for at least several days.”

A third child who arrived at the home with 43-year-old Jenny Taylor also said he lived there.

Taylor has been charged with three counts of child neglect. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,012 bond.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert Barker III
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe
Scene of police near the park
Suspect in Memorial Park shooting still at large
Intersection near COS Airport closed due to major crash
1 dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His...
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill

Latest News

Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the...
Superyacht swallowed by the sea off coast of Italy
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Authorities are investigating what led to the superyacht suddenly sinking nine miles off the...
TALAT: Superyacht swallowed by the sea
A nearby prairie dog colony has been called a nuisance. Some of the prairie dogs may be killed...
Colony of prairie dogs face possible extermination for being too close to humans