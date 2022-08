PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A driver in Pueblo made a poor case for getting their license renewed when they careened into a DMV office over the weekend.

The DMV tweeted surveillance video showing the dramatic collision.

#PSA - Don't speed while driving.



Don't drink and drive.



And don't crash your vehicle into a driver license office. 🤦‍♂️



Over the weekend, this individual was a little too eager to visit our Pueblo office. Learn how you can DMV Anywhere by visiting https://t.co/jq3vcgTiIo pic.twitter.com/6iryw6T6PC — Colorado DMV (@CO_DMV) August 23, 2022

It’s example No. 4,782 for why driving drunk is a bad idea.

This past weekend a driver crashed into the #Pueblo Driver License Office during non-business hours. But we didn't let the damage stop us from #helpingpeople in Pueblo. We sent the #DMV2GO RV and were also able to help people #DMV inside the office, too! pic.twitter.com/umvbhf6aa0 — Colorado DMV (@CO_DMV) August 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.