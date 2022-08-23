WATCH LIVE NOW: Law enforcement in Pueblo discussing ‘major criminal investigation’

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Police Department is holding a news conference concerning the conclusion of a major criminal case.

starting at NOON.

The police department is joined by the U.S. Attorney’s Office and 10th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

No information on the case was provided. The news conference is starting at noon. Watch the stream at the top of this page.

