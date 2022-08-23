Springs cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into an SUV late Monday morning.

Springs police say the SUV was traveling north on Rio Vista Drive, the cyclist eastbound on South Carefree, and the two collided in the intersection. The cyclist reportedly hit the driver’s side door.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries. There was no update to their condition Tuesday.

11 News has reached out to police on whether anyone will be cited.

