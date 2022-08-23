Springs cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in crash with SUV

Police lights road
(Pexels via MGN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:19 AM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A cyclist suffered life-threatening injuries after crashing into an SUV late Monday morning.

Springs police say the SUV was traveling north on Rio Vista Drive, the cyclist eastbound on South Carefree, and the two collided in the intersection. The cyclist reportedly hit the driver’s side door.

The rider suffered life-threatening injuries. There was no update to their condition Tuesday.

11 News has reached out to police on whether anyone will be cited.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert Barker III
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe
Scene of police near the park
Suspect in Memorial Park shooting still at large
Intersection near COS Airport closed due to major crash
1 dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His...
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill

Latest News

A state trooper examining the motorcycle, which overturned after hitting the back of the...
Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24
8.23.22
Mainly Quiet Week
The Air Force Academy and University of Colorado Colorado Springs are seeing a decline in...
COVID-19 impacts on college enrollment
8.23.22
Nice Tuesday