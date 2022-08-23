DIA passenger traffic nearly back to pre-pandemic levels

DENVER (KKTV) - DIA says travelers are using the airport like it’s 2019 again!

According to a new report by the Denver International Report, passenger traffic in the first half of 2022 was just 1.6 percent below what it was in 2019. Three months in 2022 -- February, March and April -- actually exceeded travel levels during those same months in 2019.

DIA says their pandemic recovery ranks among the best when compared to other large airports.

ICYMI: Thanks to strong travel demand to and from Denver and a high volume of connecting passengers, DEN remains the 3rd-busiest airport in the WORLD as of April 2022. Read more: https://t.co/jmcN8qQLUA pic.twitter.com/SWrAHAIUjk — Denver Int'l Airport (@DENAirport) August 22, 2022

“Through continued investment by our airline partners, Denver’s passenger traffic growth remains strong as we work to return to pre-pandemic passenger levels,” said DIA CEO Phil Washington. “We are optimistic about our passenger growth for the remainder of the year and expect to finish close to or slightly above our 2019 record of 69 million passengers.”

More data can be found here.

