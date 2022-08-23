Deputy, motorcycle rider collide on Highway 24

A state trooper examining the motorcycle, which overturned after hitting the back of the...
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:43 AM MDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - An El Paso County deputy and a motorcyclist escaped without serious injuries after a semi triggered a chain reaction collision Tuesday morning.

According to Colorado State Patrol, the law enforcement officer was traveling northeast on Highway 24 in a patrol car, the rider right by behind him. The semi, which was heading in the other direction, suddenly veered slightly into the deputy’s lane. Troopers say the deputy braked to avoid colliding with the 18-wheeler and was rear-ended by the motorcyclist, who couldn’t stop in time.

The deputy was uninjured, and there are no reports of damage to his vehicle. The rider sustained minor injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

It’s unknown if the trucker will be cited.

The crash was reported near the intersection with Elbert Road in eastern El Paso County.

