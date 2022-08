PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Do you recognize this man? The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office says he’s suspected of shoplifting at a Walgreens over the weekend.

The Walgreens is located on 958 Hailey Lane, just off of Highway 50. The sheriff’s office did not provide a time, just that it happened on Saturday.

Need help IDing this man wanted in shoplifting @ Walgreens in Pueblo West Sat.8/20. Know who this is or his whereabouts, call Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (719) 583-6250 (reference Walgreens' shoplifting); call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or online https://t.co/Wv4Q1Sg6Yd pic.twitter.com/bytcViMnCR — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) August 23, 2022

