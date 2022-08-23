Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash

Murray/Platte crash 8/23/2022
Murray/Platte crash 8/23/2022(KKTV/Melissa Henry)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 3:16 AM MDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection is back open after a motorcycle and car collided.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a motorcycle versus car crash at Murray and Platte around 9 p.m. Monday. Officers say the car was making a left turn from westbound Platte Ave onto southbound Murray Blvd. The motorcycle was traveling east on Platte Ave and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The intersection was closed for about five hours overnight, but has since reopened.

