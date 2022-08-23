Busy Colorado Springs intersection back open Tuesday morning after motorcycle, car crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A busy intersection is back open after a motorcycle and car collided.

The Colorado Springs Police Department responded to a motorcycle versus car crash at Murray and Platte around 9 p.m. Monday. Officers say the car was making a left turn from westbound Platte Ave onto southbound Murray Blvd. The motorcycle was traveling east on Platte Ave and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

The motorcyclist was taken to a local hospital with serious life-threatening injuries. The intersection was closed for about five hours overnight, but has since reopened.

Eastbound Platte Ave blocked at N Murray Bl for a crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 23, 2022

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.