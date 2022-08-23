Blue-green algae found in Colorado Springs Reservoir

Blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir
Blue-green algae found at Pikeview Reservoir(Colorado Springs Utilities)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 4:48 PM MDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir.

The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system.

Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe to fish there but anglers are directed to thoroughly clean fish and discard guts.

As an extra public safety measure, Pikeview has been removed as a source for drinking water. There are no concerns about this affecting the water supply for the community.

Utilities is monitoring water quality regularly to protect water sources and will increase testing at the reservoir until the presence of this algae returns to acceptance levels.

In a press release from Colorado Springs Utilities it says, “Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is a naturally occurring microorganism that produces toxic blooms under certain conditions. Sickness, including nausea, vomiting, rash, irritated eyes, seizures and breathing problems, could occur following exposure to the algae in the water. Anyone suspicious of exposure to themselves or their pet and experiencing onset of symptoms should contact their doctor or veterinarian.”

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gilbert Barker III
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found safe
Scene of police near the park
Suspect in Memorial Park shooting still at large
Intersection near COS Airport closed due to major crash
1 dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
Ebony Washington, a pregnant mother of three, was handcuffed, had a gun pointed at her and...
Deputy resigns after traffic stop that pregnant mother calls terrifying
Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His...
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill

Latest News

The Air Force Academy and University of Colorado Colorado Springs are seeing a decline in...
COVID-19 impacts on college enrollment
Monsoon1
Monsoon... Pikes Peak Snow... Does any of this affect our winter?
Warm days... quiet week
Mainly Quiet Week
Law enforcement is giving an update on a "major" criminal investigation.
WATCH: Law enforcement provide update on investigation into gang activity in Pueblo