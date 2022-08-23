Blue-green algae found in Colorado Springs Reservoir

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities says blue-green algae has been found at Pikeview Reservoir.

The reservoir is in central Colorado Springs and part of the city’s water system.

Utilities says humans and pets are prohibited from entering the water until further notice. It is still safe to fish there but anglers are directed to thoroughly clean fish and discard guts.

As an extra public safety measure, Pikeview has been removed as a source for drinking water. There are no concerns about this affecting the water supply for the community.

Utilities is monitoring water quality regularly to protect water sources and will increase testing at the reservoir until the presence of this algae returns to acceptance levels.

In a press release from Colorado Springs Utilities it says, “Blue-green algae (cyanobacteria) is a naturally occurring microorganism that produces toxic blooms under certain conditions. Sickness, including nausea, vomiting, rash, irritated eyes, seizures and breathing problems, could occur following exposure to the algae in the water. Anyone suspicious of exposure to themselves or their pet and experiencing onset of symptoms should contact their doctor or veterinarian.”

