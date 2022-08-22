Voice of the consumer: The battle against tax fraud

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It may not be tax season, but our federal agencies are busy working hard all year long.

The IRS Criminal Investigation (CI) has a warning about tax fraud violations, including what business owners can do to prevent payroll fraud and what employees can do if they are a victim. The agency investigates all types of financial crimes.

“Our main focus is on tax crimes: people who are failing to pay into the Treasury and are going to great lengths to not pay the taxes that they owe, and also those who are scamming taxpayers, whether that be return preparers or, unfortunately sometimes, employers or caretakers who are not turning over the taxes that they owe or helping their clients or employees turn over the taxes that they owe,” said Amanda Prestegard, assistant special agent in charge with the IRS Denver Field Office.

“There are a host of violations that are included in the Internal Revenue code, but the ones that are at the forefront for us are tax evasion — people who are going to great lengths to avoid paying what they owe — and then there is violations related to return preparers, either those who are aiding and abetting in the filing of false tax returns or those assisting in preparing tax returns that provide false information,” she added.

Payroll fraud impacts a lot of folks, and some may not know it yet. “You’ll see on your W-2 or your payroll statement — that there is money that is withheld from your paycheck, that is to be paid over to the IRS,” said Prestegard. “However, if the employer is not turning that over to the IRS, and then also in some instances we’ve seen of someone hiring a payroll company, and their job is to withhold that money and pay it over to the IRS — if that is not done, that not only affects the money owed to the IRS, but it also affects Social Security, because your Social Security that you’re ultimately going to get in retirement, that is calculated based on what you pay into the IRS as federal withholding. That can affect Medicare calculations and Social Security.

“So it really is in the best interest of the employees to check themselves to make sure there is money in Social Security, myssa.gov, to make sure that their wages are being calculated and accounted for by the Social Security Administration,” she added.

If you are a victim of payroll fraud, you need to reach out to the Social Security Administration (SSA) to correct your earnings record. SSA said you will need to gather documents that show proof of the earnings, like a W-2 form or tax return. You should also make a list of all the details you can remember, like where you worked, the name of your employer and more.

Then you should contact the Social Security Administration at www.ssa.gov.

