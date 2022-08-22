Some Comcast users having trouble finding KKTV

KKTV's logo(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -Many of you have been calling our newsroom to tell us you are having trouble finding our station on Comcast.

We know that this is an issue with “voice remote.” To fix this say “CBS HD” or “KKTV” into your remote to find the station.

We are told this is a nationwide issue.

We reached out to Comcast for a timeline on the fix, and will update you when we get one.l

