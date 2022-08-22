Police responding to calls of shooting at Memorial Park

Police are telling people to avoid the area
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a 41-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after...
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News a 41-year-old man was taken to a local hospital after being shot in the leg at Dorchester Park. Police is asking anyone with information to come forward since the victim was not able to provide a description of who shot him.(MGN)
By Andrew J. Merideth
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:03 PM MDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -

Police responded to calls of a shooting on Sunday night at around 9:45 at Memorial Park.

At the time of writing this article, police have yet to confirm any details about any victims or suspects, but they are asking people to avoid the area.

11 News has sent crews to the area and this article will be updated with more information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police crews are at a southeast Colorado Springs gas station
Police investigating homicide Friday night in Colorado Springs
Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His...
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill
Intersection near COS Airport closed due to major crash
One dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
Gilbert Barker III
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found
deadly crash
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash

Latest News

Gilbert Barker III
Missing Colorado Springs teenager found
Intersection near COS Airport closed due to major crash
One dead after crash with stolen vehicle west of Colorado Springs Airport
Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His...
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill
Spotty storms today
Not as Stormy This Week