One person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill

Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His condition is unknown at this time. Police also say they have detained two people so far in relation to the shooting.
By Brian Sherrod
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 5:27 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police Department tells 11 News one person was found with a gunshot this morning.

Police tell 11 News they were called to reports of a shooting at the New Havana Bar and Grill on North Academy and Academy Circle around 2:12am. Police say the person that was shot was sent to the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Police tell 11 News two people have been detained in relation to the shooting on scene. Police have not confirmed the identify of the two in question at this time.

The Violent Crime Unit is enroute to the active scene. 11 News will continue to update you as we learn more.

