Intersection west of Colorado Springs Airport closed for major crash

Breaking News Alert.
Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Aaron Vitatoe
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An intersection is closed for a major crash.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News that they are consulting the Major Crash Team for a crash at Astrozon boulevard and Bellamy street.

They say this closure is expected to be extended, but are unable to give a timeline. They say there is at least one major injury.

This is a developing story and we will update this article with the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple police crews are at a southeast Colorado Springs gas station
Police investigating homicide Friday night in Colorado Springs
deadly crash
Driver reportedly swerves to miss deer on I-25 in Colorado resulting in a deadly crash
Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His...
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill
Police Lights MGN
Police looking for suspects after attempted armed robbery
Shooting at Havana Grill in Colorado Springs 8/19/2022
1 person dead after shooting at northeastern Colorado Springs restaurant Friday morning

Latest News

Gilbert Barker III
14-year-old boy missing in Colorado Springs
Police tell 11 News they found a man with a gunshot wound when they arrived around 2:00am. His...
1 person shot in parking lot of new Havana Grill
Spotty storms today
Spotty storms Sunday
1 killed after driving into the wrong lanes on I-25