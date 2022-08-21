Intersection west of Colorado Springs Airport closed for major crash
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 3:11 PM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An intersection is closed for a major crash.
Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News that they are consulting the Major Crash Team for a crash at Astrozon boulevard and Bellamy street.
They say this closure is expected to be extended, but are unable to give a timeline. They say there is at least one major injury.
This is a developing story and we will update this article with the latest information.
Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.