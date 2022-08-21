Intersection west of Colorado Springs Airport closed for major crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An intersection is closed for a major crash.

Colorado Springs Police tell 11 News that they are consulting the Major Crash Team for a crash at Astrozon boulevard and Bellamy street.

Astrozon Bl will be closed at Bellamy St (Between Jet Wing & Chelton) for a major crash. Please avoid the area. — CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) August 21, 2022

They say this closure is expected to be extended, but are unable to give a timeline. They say there is at least one major injury.

This is a developing story and we will update this article with the latest information.

Copyright 2022 KKTV. All rights reserved.