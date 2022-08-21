Authorities concerned ‘rainbow fentanyl’ could attract younger targets

Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous...
Officials say brightly colored fentanyl being called 'rainbow fentanyl' could be a dangerous new trend targeting younger users.(twitter.com/Port Director Michael W. Humphries)
By CNN
Aug. 21, 2022
(CNN) – Two days in a row this week, Border Patrol officers busted someone with “rainbow fentanyl” crossing the Mexican border into Arizona.

The brightly colored pills look almost like candy.

Officials in a number of states are seeing more of this kind of fentanyl and worry this “trend” could be a way of targeting younger users.

The pills confiscated at the border and pictured above were strapped to someone’s leg. Authorities discovered 15,000 of them.

