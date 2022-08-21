14-year-old boy missing in Colorado Springs

Gilbert Barker III
Gilbert Barker III(El Paso County Sheriff's Office)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 10:51 AM MDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to keep their eyes out for a missing teen.

Fourteen-year-old Gilbert Barker III was dropped off at Sierra High School at 9 a.m. Saturday and hasn’t been seen since. He was supposed to meet family at Panorama Middle School, which is less than a mile from the high school. He never showed up.

The last possible sighting was 10:30 Saturday night, when someone resembling the boy may have been spotted at the Summit Creek Apartments.

The locations of the high school, middle school and apartment complex are starred in the below map.

Gilbert's last known location was Sierra High School, but he may have been seen Saturday night at Summit Creek Apartments. He was supposed to meet up with family at Panorama Middle School but didn't show up.(Google Maps)

Gilbert is 4-foot-11 and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was known to be wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans with zippers on the knees.

Anyone with information is urged to call EPSO at 719-390-5555.

